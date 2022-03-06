Apella Capital LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

NASDAQ COST traded down $7.55 on Friday, reaching $525.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

