Apella Capital LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. 2,474,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.69 and its 200-day moving average is $304.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

