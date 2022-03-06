APENFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104.29 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $450.19 million and approximately $104.29 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104381 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.