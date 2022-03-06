Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to announce $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.48 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.