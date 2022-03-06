Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

