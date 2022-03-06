Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

