Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

