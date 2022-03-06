Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

