Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,847 shares of company stock worth $12,723,067.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Apria in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apria stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,780. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Apria will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

