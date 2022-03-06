AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

ATR stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

