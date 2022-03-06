AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. 206,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

