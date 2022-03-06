APY.Finance Price Tops $0.10 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $134,444.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,644,147 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

