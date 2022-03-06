ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.87 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

