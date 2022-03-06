Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,578. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
