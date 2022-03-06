Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 283,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,900. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

