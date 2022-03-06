Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 4.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.36% of Ares Capital worth $35,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 3,794,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

