Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,075 shares of company stock worth $54,958,569. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

