Ark (ARK) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $116.08 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,539,883 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

