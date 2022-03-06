ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stake Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of ARKF traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.98. 1,309,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

