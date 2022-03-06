ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,933,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

