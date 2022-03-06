ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32,144.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $32,144.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.