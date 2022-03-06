Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
