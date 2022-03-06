Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 43.7% in February

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

NYSE ASPN opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.