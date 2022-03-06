AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,786 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 96,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

