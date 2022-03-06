Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

