Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

AEAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.