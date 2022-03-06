Autonio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,721.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $76,721.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

