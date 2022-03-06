Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Azuki has a total market cap of $268,478.85 and approximately $19,303.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

