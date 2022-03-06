B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.53 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

Several research firms recently commented on BTO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

