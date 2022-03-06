Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 199,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 79,990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 579,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 256,094 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.20 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

