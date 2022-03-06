Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $27.38.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

