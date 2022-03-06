bAlpha Market Cap Hits $310,028.55 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $17.22 or 0.00045196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $310,028.55 and $395,163.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

