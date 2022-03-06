Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 36.0% in February

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 5,277,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

