Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 363,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

BMA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 259,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $927.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

