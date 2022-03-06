Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 488,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,962. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

