Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Decreased by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,205 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 8.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,885,000 after buying an additional 554,517 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,944,272. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

