Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 637,605 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.92% of Tronox worth $72,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tronox by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 721,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tronox by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,066,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,561,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

