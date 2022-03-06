Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Valley National Bancorp worth $73,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

