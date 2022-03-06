Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Chesapeake Energy worth $74,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 130.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 238,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $10,875,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 85.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 93,581 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

