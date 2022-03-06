Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,059 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

