Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,992 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Korn Ferry worth $72,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

