Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,575 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of American Campus Communities worth $77,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 127,385 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.84 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

