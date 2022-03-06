Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Eagle Materials worth $75,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.47 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

