Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,065 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 49,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $74,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.