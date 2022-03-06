Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $75,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

