Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $77,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $590,256 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.