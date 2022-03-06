Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $76,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

