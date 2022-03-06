Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.68 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Exponent worth $71,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $12,542,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

