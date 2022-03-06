Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.17 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $138.19 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

