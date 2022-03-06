Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.44 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,773,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

